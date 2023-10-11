Quantum Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $212.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,081. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.