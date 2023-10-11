Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.87. 1,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,342. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.83 and a 52 week high of $143.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.86. The company has a market cap of $299.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

