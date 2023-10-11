Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,186,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,099 shares of company stock worth $15,385,001. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.07. The company had a trading volume of 815,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average of $161.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.