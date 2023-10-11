Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases 9,553 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.41% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

FTXN traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. 5,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,982. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $31.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

