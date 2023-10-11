Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,859 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.99. 1,184,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

