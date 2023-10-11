EA Series Trust Makes New $8.53 Million Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 336,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. 1,940,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,397,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

