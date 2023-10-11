David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 1.79% of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000.

APRH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 714 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94.

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (APRH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

