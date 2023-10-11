312,431 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 312,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,762,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of EA Series Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. EA Series Trust owned about 0.26% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.60. 1,470,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,581. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

