EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.10. The company had a trading volume of 85,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,938 shares of company stock worth $5,474,336. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

