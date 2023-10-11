EA Series Trust Purchases Shares of 298,262 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 298,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,617,000. Warrior Met Coal comprises about 0.4% of EA Series Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.57% of Warrior Met Coal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $20,182,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 378,214 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,790,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,122,000 after buying an additional 349,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 8.68.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.14%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

