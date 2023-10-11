EA Series Trust Makes New $10.99 Million Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139,021 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,000. Toll Brothers comprises 0.4% of EA Series Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. EA Series Trust owned about 0.13% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,532.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $20,192,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $20,192,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,694 shares of company stock worth $4,825,920. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,146. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.