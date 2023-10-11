EA Series Trust Takes $9.13 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $198.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.71.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,712 shares of company stock worth $25,636,587. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

