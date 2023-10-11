David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF makes up 0.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 642.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 126,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 109,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 445.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,237,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

PBW stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 156,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,378. The company has a market capitalization of $535.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $49.74.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

