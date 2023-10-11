David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 86,954 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000. Invesco Water Resources ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco Water Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHO. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $53.81. 10,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,212. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

