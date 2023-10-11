David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Sells 8,074 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 2.7% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $892,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:KAPR traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. 23,719 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.