Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,800 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

NYSE RVLV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. 369,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.16. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

