EA Series Trust Invests $9.47 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,061. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

