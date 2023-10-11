Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 451 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 40.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 29.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.56. 565,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.65 and its 200-day moving average is $187.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

