EA Series Trust Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,000. Phillips 66 accounts for about 0.5% of EA Series Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.53. 398,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,390. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

