Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after buying an additional 4,077,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $210.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

