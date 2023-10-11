Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,260 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.18.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.