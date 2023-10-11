Alpha Financial Partners LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,118 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. 479,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

