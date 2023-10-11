Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) is Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences comprises 2.5% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,537. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,860 shares of company stock worth $2,944,657 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

