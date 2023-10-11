QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 227,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 94,809 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $110.36. 2,063,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.69.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

