Alpha Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.38. The stock had a trading volume of 77,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,751. Owens Corning has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $147.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average is $122.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.