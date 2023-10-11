The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 146.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Kroger by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

