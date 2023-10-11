Alpha Financial Partners LLC Sells 740 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 630,381 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.