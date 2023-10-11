Alpha Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,583,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,143,000 after buying an additional 163,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,262,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after buying an additional 225,835 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $56.75.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

