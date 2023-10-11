Alpha Financial Partners LLC Sells 11,415 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.9% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.34. 83,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

