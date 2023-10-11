Alpha Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $159.67. 31,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,155. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day moving average of $152.32. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $165.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

