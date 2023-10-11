Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,441,000 after purchasing an additional 811,296 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,623,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,342 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,931,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,046,000 after purchasing an additional 661,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.61. 227,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.7921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.