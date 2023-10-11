Alpha Financial Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 3.5% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JEPI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. 564,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,446. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.