Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,649. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

