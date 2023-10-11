J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,543 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 107.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,568,960,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BOND traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 56,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,612. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.14 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

