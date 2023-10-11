J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 639 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,696. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $262.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.59 and a 200-day moving average of $246.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

