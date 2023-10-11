J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.76. 808,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,244. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

