J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $22,557,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1,460.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 103,737 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 73,883 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total transaction of $491,008.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total transaction of $491,008.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $262,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,474,889.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,618 shares of company stock valued at $806,305. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

JJSF traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.12. 4,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,219. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.54.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

