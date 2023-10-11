J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,187 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 28,001 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 68,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 321,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter.

XYLD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.58. 76,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,816. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

