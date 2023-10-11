J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. 781,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,977. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

