Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 53,077 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1,769.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $81,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $200.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $186.82 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

