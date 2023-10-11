Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $39,043,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4,123.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $218.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.94. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $208.96 and a 52 week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

