Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.66

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.92. Exscientia shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 320,214 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Exscientia Trading Up 9.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $617.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 685.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Exscientia by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Exscientia by 110.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Further Reading

