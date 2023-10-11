Bank OZK Makes New $250,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 54.5% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.7 %

Hershey stock opened at $194.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $190.13 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,591 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.10.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

