Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $206.02

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $206.02, but opened at $213.03. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $211.20, with a volume of 14,620 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESLT

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.41 and a 200-day moving average of $198.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,560,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,309,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149,903 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 232,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.