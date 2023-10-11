Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.89 and a 200-day moving average of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.22 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

