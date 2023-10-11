Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 2,925.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS CRNCY traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $1.3397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

