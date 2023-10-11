Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading 4.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 198,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,031,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Specifically, CFO Matthew Buten bought 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Buten bought 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,925,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,078,834.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 304,181 shares of company stock worth $6,302,138 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Biohaven Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth $20,709,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,724,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after buying an additional 1,292,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,485,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,316,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 959,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

