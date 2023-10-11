Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 6,450.0% in September

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 6,450.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Wednesday. 32,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.