Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 6,450.0% in September

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 6,450.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Wednesday. 32,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
