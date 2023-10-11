Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.33. 1,017,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

