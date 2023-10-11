Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 4,900.0% in September

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Disco Stock Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS DSCSY traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. 27,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,292. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. Disco has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Disco will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

